Plussizemodel nagelt kwetsende man publiekelijk aan schandpaal
Het Amerikaanse plussize model Natalie Hage heeft een man die naast haar in een vliegtuig zat publiekelijk aan de schandpaal genageld wegens grove beledigingen over haar omvang. De man verstuurde met zijn smartphone kwetsende berichtjes over Hage en maakte stiekem foto's van zijn voluptueuze mede-passagier. De vrouw sprak de man aan op zijn fatshaming-gedrag en filmde de confrontatie.
Delen per e-mail
De video die Natalie Hage van het gesprek maakte is in korte tijd al meer dan een miljoen keer gezien. Uit de beelden wordt duidelijk hoe ver de man ging met zijn lasterlijke gedrag. Zo schreef hij: 'we komen door de grote vrouw naast mij bijna niet los van de grond', 'ik word zo ongeveer platgedrukt tegen het raampje' en 'hopelijk heeft ze geen Mexicaans gegeten'.
Toen Natalie de geschreven beledigingen zag sprong ze uit haar vel. Op Instagram stelde ze na het incident dat ze extra had betaald voor een stoel bij de nooduitgang om meer ruimte te hebben. In die zetel, de middelste van drie, besloot ze zich zo klein mogelijk te maken om niemand tot last te zijn. Desondanks vond de buurman het volgens haar nodig haar stiekem te fotograferen en gemene teksten te sturen.
Na de landing ging ze met de man in gesprek. ,,Lach je wel vaker om dikke mensen? Vind je dat leuk?", vroeg ze hem. De man verontschuldigde zich na enig aandringen voor zijn gedrag. Maar dat deed hij pas nadat Natalie wat meer over zichzelf had verteld. ,,Ik sport vijf keer per week en reis met dit vliegtuig naar een fotoshoot. Je weet niets over mij. Wat jij veronderstelt is gebaseerd op de grootte van mijn lichaam. En je doet me pijn met dergelijke berichten.''
Verdrietig
Volgens Natalie, zo schrijft ze in een uitgebreid epistel op Instagram, is dit de dagelijkse realiteit voor mensen die dik zijn. ,,Dat gebeurt niet alleen in een vliegtuig maar ook in de bus, wanneer je in de rij staat in de winkel, tijdens concerten of op internet. Ook al stoor je niemand, dan nog zullen er mensen zijn die je pijn willen doen. Het enige wat je kunt doen, is weten dat je niets hebt gedaan en verder gaan met je leven. Dat maakt me zowel woedend als erg verdrietig.''
Na haar bericht wordt Natalie, die zich absoluut niet schaamt voor haar lijf, zo ongeveer bedolven onder de steunbetuigingen. En daar is het model erg dankbaar voor. ,,De liefde die ik heb mogen ontvangen is bijna onwerkelijk. Ik doe dit alleen om duidelijk te maken dat niemand het verdient om onbeduidend te zijn en om de benadrukken dat iedereen zich moet realiseren een stem te hebben.''
i don't feel much like 'myself' lately. it's the same story as it has been since august - full time school plus an intense job plus social life equals a very tired and very worn out natalie. but, i'm making it. i will hopefully graduate in december and be able to check that goal off the bucket list. i am so proud of myself for kicking ass and i'm so thankful for loved ones around me who tell me when to stop whining and also know exactly when to let me whine. i am eternally excited and grateful for opportunities that my social media has granted me, including having over 107,000 people that give a shit about me. it's really unique to have this kind of support through the tiring times and i can't thank y'all enough. enough of the bummer talk - isn't this set cute? top is from @targetstyle and bottoms are @forever21plus. they look like they were made for each other. ❤️also - how do you self-care when you're burnt out? how do you get outta that funk?
❤️EDIT: THE VIDEO NOW HAS OVER A MILLION VIEWS ON FACEBOOK!!! HOLY COW!!!! THANKS FOR THE SUPPORT! ❤️i wanted to say hello to everyone new joining my neck of the woods. thank you so so so much for the messages and comments overflowing with kindness. my heart is full. i didn't want to leave y'all hanging - i actually ended up saying something to him when we landed. i couldn't NOT speak up. i'm so tired of fat people being a social punching bag. i won't stand for it. i hope this dude learned something today.
i'm shaking right now. i'm on a flight to LA right now on @americanair. i paid almost $70 extra for this seat i'm in because i know i need a little extra leg room. i'm extremely flight anxious but there were only middle seats available so i had to take what i could get. as soon as i sat down, the gentleman on my left began LOUDLY huffing, sighing, and readjusting himself in his seat. i see him furiously texting and then purposefully turning the phone away from me. so, naturally next time he texts, i take a look. the texts were about me and i'm almost positive he took photos of me. not only were the texts about me, but they were really mean and ugly, with even the recipient named 'linda' chiming back with shaming retorts...someone who can't even see the situation. if you can't read the texts, it says 'hopefully she didn't have any mexican food' and his response is 'i think she ate a mexican'. then he proceeds to say he's leaving a 'neck mark on the window' because he's so smashed against the wall. from the photos, you can see i'm not in his space. he's even taken over both arm rests on purpose, coming to my space and digging his elbows into my side...which is in my seat. his next text to her was 'if the news reports a DFW airbus a321 leaving the runway without rotating, that would be my flight.' another i see later? 'if these seats don't hold, it's not going to matter.' and that's just a few of them. there were several more. i didn't do anything to him. i'm in my seat, completely (see photos). i am crumpled into a ball trying to not bother. i'm just so upset. i asked the other man to my right if he'd switch me and told him what the man was saying about me and he said laughed and refused. that's fine, it's not his issue. this is a fat person's daily reality and not just on a plane. this is on a bus, standing in line at the grocery store, at a concert, on the internet. you can be completely in your own space, not bothering anyone, and people will still fuck with you and try to hurt you. all you can do is know you haven't done anything wrong just by existing and to move on. this just makes me a mixture of enraged and super sad.
there's a LOT more of you following my page than there was a few days ago. to you, i say HI! welcome to my weird little life. with a lot of new people comes a lot more comment traffic and in turn, a LOT of new, hateful people that come to say terrible things on my photos who don't know me as a person in the slightest. they don't know that i started a new job eight months ago and have rocked it since i began and recently got a cool new position because of it. they don't know that i'm a (more than) full time student on top of working full time. they don't know that i have a beautiful boyfriend. they don't know that i have a ton of perfect friends who love me. they don't know that i have an eating disorder. they don't know that i'm a really good singer. they don't know i'm a kind person. they don't know i have PCOS (its genetic and doesn't just affect fat people). they don't know that i'm really good at trivia. they don't know that i'm a good dancer. they don't know that my doctor can't stop praising how healthy i am and is proud of how i take care of my fat body. they don't know anything about me and they don't care. they see my body and assume a billion things about me. concern trolls do not care about my health. they care about my fat. i don't need you to worry about me, i'm doing damn good in life. also, even if i was 'unhealthy', that isn't an invitation for cruelty. if after knowing ALL this about me you just can't help yourself but to be a dick, you can take several seats and watch me continue to kick life's ass.
hoooooookay, y'all. i sent out a cry for help on facebook for thigh highs that will *actually stay up* on fat legs and @curvygirllingerie answered the call with these babies! these are kixies brand and @curvygirllingerie has a bunch of styles and patterns that fit up to a 35" thigh. y'all...i've been prancing around the house for a long time now and these aren't budging. not sponsored, just stoked! body suit is @tessholliday collection with @penningtons!
Verder in het nieuws
-
Boeing 787 creëert gigantische damp in de lucht boven RuslandEen Boeing 787 Dreamliner liet eerder deze maand een bizarre wolk achter in de lucht boven Rusland. Het tafereel werd gefilmd door een passagier van een toestel dat voorbij vloog. Op internet liet die weten dat het er angstaanjagend uitzag, zo tegen de opkomende zon.
-
Vrouw doet zich voor als man om vriendin te verleidenDe Britse Gayle Newland (27) is voor de tweede keer schuldig bevonden aan misbruik van een vrouwelijke vriendin, die ze verleidde tot seks terwijl ze deed alsof ze een man was. Daarbij droeg ze een prothese van een penis.
-
Zwangere YouTube-ster (19) schiet per ongeluk vriendje dood tijdens opnameEen gefilmd experiment van een Amerikaans koppel kende een afschuwelijke afloop. Monalisa Ruiz (19) schoot haar 22-jarige partner Pedro Ruiz III dood terwijl hij een dikke encyclopedie voor zijn borst hield. Het drama voltrok zich voor de ogen van hun 3-jarige dochtertje.
-
Man wordt geschept door bus en loopt de pub binnenEen man in het Britse Reading hield wonder boven wonder slechts schrammen over aan een aanrijding met een bus. Simon Smith wordt van achteren geschept door het voertuig. Alsof er niets is gebeurd krabbelt hij op en loopt de dichtstbijzijnde pub binnen.
-
Luchthavenpersoneel komt levende kreeft van 9 kilo tegen in bagageEen reiziger die via luchthaven Boston Logan vloog, checkte een levende kreeft van maar liefst 9 kilo in. Het luchthavenpersoneel keek vreemd op toen ze het gigantische beest tegenkwamen.
-
Jesse Klaver stapte in eikeltjespyjama tankstation binnen om vrouw te sarrenGroenLinks-voorman Jesse Klaver (31) dronk afgelopen december, tot grote ontsteltenis van zijn vrouw Jolein, in zijn inmiddels beroemde eikeltjespyjama een kop koffie bij een tankstation. De politicus kreeg de nachtkleding van comfortabel stretchkatoen op sinterklaasavond. ,,Hij zat zo lekker, dat ik ermee naar huis ben gereden.''
-
Waarom laat dictator Kim Jong-un vooral zijn oren photoshoppen?De Noord-Koreaanse dictator Kim Jong-un (33) zou onzeker zijn over het formaat van zijn oren. Om die reden laat hij, voordat het regime officiële propagandakiekjes van hem met de wereld deelt, zijn oorschelpen en -lelletjes met een fotobewerkingsprogramma verkleinen.
-
Harry Potter na 20 jaar realistischer dan ooitHet is alweer 20 jaar geleden dat het eerste boek verscheen over de toen nog kleine tovenaar. Twee decennia later leven de verhalen over Harry Potter en zijn vrienden Ron en Hermelien nog volop. Sammy van den Heuvel is Harry Potter-fan en een fervent zwerkbalspeler. Het spel waarbij twee teams een vliegende gouden balletje achtervolgen is inmiddels de Harry Potter-reeks ontstegen. Met name in de Verenigde Staten, maar ook in Nederland is zwerkbal populair.