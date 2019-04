Vuurgevecht met verdachten aanslagen Sri Lanka: politie vindt explosieven en IS-materiaal

A large number of items have been recovered during a joint raid in the Senthilgaman area in Samanthurai, Ampara. The raid was conducted by the police, STF, and the Army. සමන්තුරේ විශේෂ සෝදිසි මෙහෙයුමක් #lka #News1st #SriLankaAttack #EasterSundayAttacksSL #SriLanka https://t.co/vrxCuXkFGE