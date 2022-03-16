</iframe</noscript> <!-- includes/article/social-content-placeholder.html --> <div class="no-consent-placeholder fjs-no-consent-placeholder" style="display:none"> <div class="no-consent-placeholder__content"> <header class="no-consent-placeholder__header">Onze excuses</header> <div class="no-consent-placeholder__text">Helaas kunnen wij deze social post, liveblog of anders niet tonen omdat het één of meerdere social media-elementen bevat. GOIRLE - Lijst Riel Goirle lijkt, afgaande op de eerste stembureaus, aan kop te gaan in tellingen van de stemmen voor de gemeenteraad. Nieuwkomer Gezond Verstand lijkt ook af te koersen op een plek in de raad, mogelijk zelfs als tweede partij. Het CDA staat op zwaar verlies en ook Pro Actief Goirle lijkt een verlies te moet incasseren. De opkomst van deze verkiezing is laag: 52,2 procent.

Bart Gotink
16-03-22, 21:30
Laatste update: 22:30
Bron: BD includes/article/components/picture.html --> <figure class="article__figure"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <a href="https://www.bd.nl/goirle/eerste-tellingen-lijst-riel-goirle-aan-kop-gezond-verstand-mogelijk-tweede-partij-fors-verlies-cda~a2590380/213940925/" class="slideshow-trigger"> <picture class="article__image"> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/0kx9b9uv6Y-Th6K4MPWnB3_k0lk/diocontent/213940925/_fitwidth/694/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 694w" type="image/webp" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/SODLNiK_7zsVPO6ZvTDkMilGoXc/diocontent/213940925/_fitwidth/694/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 694w" /> <img alt="Uitslagenavond in Goirle" loading="lazy" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/SODLNiK_7zsVPO6ZvTDkMilGoXc/diocontent/213940925/_fitwidth/694/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8" height="390" width="694" class="webfeedsFeaturedVisual" /> </picture> <div Gratis onbeperkt toegang tot Showbytes? Dat kan!
Log in of maak een account aan en mis niks meer van de sterren. class="widget__content"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/picture.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--picture " > <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="dossier sidebar 1/item 1" href="https://www.bd.nl/tilburg-e-o/mike-s-zit-zes-jaar-vast-en-nu-moet-hij-zich-ook-verantwoorden-voor-een-kapot-hek~a9f16ea3/" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="dossier sidebar 1" data-position="1" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Voor de rechter"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Mike S. zit zes jaar vast en nu moet hij zich ook verantwoorden voor een kapot hek" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/vNlMbvH-8q9oZ6LHa4bWXddpZk8/diocontent/210826852/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/732/549/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="549" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/vNlMbvH-8q9oZ6LHa4bWXddpZk8/diocontent/210826852/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/732/549/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="732" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state"> <span class="plus-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Mike S. zit zes jaar vast en nu moet hij zich ook verantwoor­den voor een kapot hek</h2> </header> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">9 maart</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/picture.html --> <ol class="articles-list"> <li class="articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="dossier sidebar 1/item 2" href="https://www.bd.nl/tilburg-e-o/o-had-wel-gedronken-maar-zijn-vrienden-meer-ik-ga-mijn-leven-niet-schenken-door-mee-te-rijden~a573ef12/" title="O. had wel gedronken, maar zijn vrienden meer: ,,Ik ga mijn leven niet schenken door mee te rijden” " data-event="teaser_click" data-type="dossier sidebar 1" data-position="2" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Voor de rechter"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="O. had wel gedronken, maar zijn vrienden meer: ,,Ik ga mijn leven niet schenken door mee te rijden” " class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/wtWiCfOz6U6HrA4QaAOUtZ0ZF5A/diocontent/163436457/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/wtWiCfOz6U6HrA4QaAOUtZ0ZF5A/diocontent/163436457/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state is-small"> <span class="plus-label is-small"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">O. had wel gedronken, maar zijn vrienden meer: ,,Ik ga mijn leven niet schenken door mee te rijden” </h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="dossier sidebar 1/item 3" href="https://www.bd.nl/tilburg-e-o/f-gaat-soms-s-nachts-naar-zijn-huis-toch-weet-hij-niets-van-die-430-hennepplanten~ab5e1841/" title="F. gaat soms 's nachts naar zijn huis. Toch weet hij niets van die 430 hennepplanten" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="dossier sidebar 1" data-position="3" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Voor de rechter"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="F. gaat soms 's nachts naar zijn huis. Toch weet hij niets van die 430 hennepplanten" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/IvwUKe8hWb5yrooXmzSsZm5AP8Q/diocontent/157865614/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/IvwUKe8hWb5yrooXmzSsZm5AP8Q/diocontent/157865614/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state is-small"> <span class="plus-label is-small"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">F. gaat soms 's nachts naar zijn huis. Dat zorgt voor onrust bij bewoners." class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/2oqXf8weLvIb6lMBGS3YmYgDzOo/diocontent/213874215/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/2oqXf8weLvIb6lMBGS3YmYgDzOo/diocontent/213874215/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state is-small"> <span class="plus-label is-small"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Onrust in wooncomplex Paleisring dat te koop staat, ‘Moet hier dan een woontoren komen?’</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gelezen/item 3" href="https://www.bd.nl/tilburg-e-o/na-52-jaar-twijfel-krijgt-linda-het-antwoord-haar-vader-heet-george-en-is-een-brit~ab26ed54/" target="_self" title="Na 52 jaar twijfel krijgt Linda het antwoord. Haar vader heet George en is een Brit" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="meest gelezen" data-position="3" data-content_id="b26ed54" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Na 52 jaar twijfel krijgt Linda het antwoord. Haar vader heet George en is een Brit"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Al heel haar leven zoekt Linda Steijlen naar haar vader. Nu weet ze wie haar vader is." class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Rh4rWiDrkSgnMrGevGHOYkejkVI/diocontent/213609925/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Rh4rWiDrkSgnMrGevGHOYkejkVI/diocontent/213609925/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state is-small"> <span class="plus-label is-small"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Na 52 jaar twijfel krijgt Linda het antwoord. Haar vader heet George en is een Brit</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gelezen/item 4" href="https://www.bd.nl/tilburg-e-o/helft-stemmen-geteld-in-tilburg-groenlinks-aan-kop-lst-staat-op-verlies~a247424b/" target="_self" title="Helft stemmen geteld in Tilburg: GroenLinks aan kop, LST staat op verlies" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="meest gelezen" data-position="4" data-content_id="247424b" data-element="text, image, label" data-topic="Helft stemmen geteld in Tilburg: GroenLinks aan kop, LST staat op verlies"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="GroenLinks staat in de eerste uitslagen op winst. Het Esmah Lahlah-effect? LST begint de avond met verlies, ,,Maar de avond duurt nog lang", aldus Smolders." class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/-zd9Hr31pgEZbZd3tNxMOaDWbw0/diocontent/213938950/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/-zd9Hr31pgEZbZd3tNxMOaDWbw0/diocontent/213938950/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state is-small"> <span class="plus-label is-small"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> <div class="label label--full"> <span class="label__text">UPDATE</span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Helft stemmen geteld in Tilburg: GroenLinks aan kop, LST staat op verlies</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gelezen/item 5" href="https://www.bd.nl/tilburg-e-o/opkomst-tilburg-blijft-achter-bij-vier-jaar-geleden-burgemeester-noemt-opkomst-teleurstellend~a1f35963/" target="_self" title="Opkomst Tilburg blijft achter bij vier jaar geleden, burgemeester noemt opkomst teleurstellend" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="meest gelezen" data-position="5" data-content_id="1f35963" data-element="text, image, label" data-topic="Opkomst Tilburg blijft achter bij vier jaar geleden, burgemeester noemt opkomst teleurstellend"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Het stembureau in Zuiderkwartier." class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/N_g7_In6WvY1WO1u12MhdJdgyx0/diocontent/213865676/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" 