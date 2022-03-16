</iframe</noscript> <!-- includes/article/social-content-placeholder.html --> <div class="no-consent-placeholder fjs-no-consent-placeholder" style="display:none"> <div class="no-consent-placeholder__content"> <header class="no-consent-placeholder__header">Onze excuses</header> <div class="no-consent-placeholder__text">Helaas kunnen wij deze social post, liveblog of anders niet tonen omdat het één of meerdere social media-elementen bevat. HEESCH - Worden de huidige coalitiepartijen CDA, Lokaal en SP net als vier jaar geleden de drie grootste partijen in Bernheze? Krijgt 50PLUS genoeg stemmen om in de gemeenteraad te komen? De komende uren zal het BD u live op de hoogte houden van de uitslagenavond van de gemeente Bernheze.

Lieke Mulder, Wouter ter Haar
16-03-22, 21:00
Laatste update: 21:36 DTV verzorgt live-uitzending vanuit Bernheze. Gerd Janssen in actie. DTV verzorgt live-uitzending vanuit Bernheze. Gerd Janssen in actie. Gerd Janssen in actie.<span class="figcaption__credit"> © Wouter ter Haar</span> </figcaption> </figure> <!-- / includes/article/components/picture.html --> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph"><b>21.34: </b>CDA was bij de vorige verkiezingen de grootste partij, Lokaal en VVD wonnen toen beide een zetel. Er komen steeds meer mensen naar de hal van het gemeentehuis in Heesch. Wie wordt de winnaar, wie verliest?</p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph"><b>21.17:</b> Opkomstpercentage Bernheze was vanmiddag om 17.00 uur 35,8 procent. Op de drie stembureaus die maandag en dinsdag open waren, hebben in totaal 3220 mensen gestemd.</p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--picture"><!-- includes/article/components/picture.html --> <figure class="article__figure"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <a href="https://www.bd.nl/oss-e-o/verkiezingen-bernheze-wachten-op-de-uitslag-in-het-gemeentehuis-is-begonnen~a6e6610b/213937016/" class="slideshow-trigger"> <picture class="article__image"> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/drDhSh1AEIJGLqOCeiX83r6EbYo/diocontent/213937016/_fitwidth/694/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 694w" type="image/webp" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ehpvvMAl3oGy-Km8uBnvRdtcHEQ/diocontent/213937016/_fitwidth/694/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 694w" /> <img alt="De eerste belangstellenden zijn in het gemeentehuis in Heesch om te wachten op de verkiezingsuitslagen." loading="lazy" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ehpvvMAl3oGy-Km8uBnvRdtcHEQ/diocontent/213937016/_fitwidth/694/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8" height="390" width="694" class="webfeedsFeaturedVisual" /> </picture> <div class="slideshow-trigger__wrapper"> <div class="ligthbox-trigger__content"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="26" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title >Volledig scherm</title><path d="M64 0H36.6L47 10.4 33.3 24.1l6.6 6.6L53.6 17 64 27.4V0zM30.7 39.9l-6.6-6.6L10.4 47 0 36.6V64h27.4L17 53.6l13.7-13.7z"/></svg> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption class="figcaption">De eerste belangstellenden zijn in het gemeentehuis in Heesch om te wachten op de verkiezingsuitslagen.<span class="figcaption__credit"> © Wouter ter Haar</span> </figcaption> </figure> <!-- / includes/article/components/picture.html --> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph"><b>21.00 uur:</b> De stembussen zijn gesloten. Het grote wachten op de uitslag in Bernheze is begonnen. In het gemeentehuis in Heesch worden de uitslagen bekend gemaakt. Het grote wachten op de uitslag in Bernheze is begonnen. In het gemeentehuis in Heesch worden de uitslagen bekend gemaakt. tile-xxlarge-2x2"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 6" href="https://www.bd.nl/meierij/sonja-moest-splinter-chabot-drie-keer-afbellen-in-coronatijd-nu-komt-hij-eindelijk-naar-schijndel~abc876b0/" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="cross_promotion" data-position="6" data-content_id="bc876b0" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/zeuVVfTs4HbNV99ZNXFQVevG9lk/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/460/526/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/2_Gy3Gda1Vq7cvcS_KR8Yc1BcwY/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/920/1052/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/YfNBH3iHRqjTP_9VJUvFp_x-nkQ/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/575/271/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/hhVPqX4lXgsirQcIFpeySGjiRc4/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/1150/542/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/PI00rYJX6auS24DkyUNKVCtCRp8/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/495/566/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/8kTdK5hSCSbotiUrCoHGzDPTWGY/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/990/1132/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/_pevWmGFoH3Ykc-xeM1SKzKTAW0/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/579/272/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Y2HHzjntukFrzucZwe4ncLyWDZw/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/1158/544/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Erda7iKY9F1ZtbkOMNzfYnLgjBo/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/419/197/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/qYtX0g3DdxV7Zbplh84bcLabfTs/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/838/394/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/gS4j6v-fGYFadE2L8mMfNcxuutI/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/460/526/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ZGxuPbTLPFtSrYyB9ubZSqAocFs/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/920/1052/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Da-QzWj7AgbSkT8ZqToZThgCfIY/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/575/271/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/It9vRXD3t7gZQwtKasOlCRuvLdE/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/1150/542/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/IuEaoWni8yZSXvV103chWhd4TRY/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/495/566/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/75hTKjAOxqYi2BrCxX4Qim5P1bY/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/990/1132/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/tZqUc6i232L04BKTbE8ifOPrcOE/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/579/272/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/DlcZvPYyqlLya5hSc1TM0YSTsWE/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/1158/544/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/NK427kZGye7S--dATCddIdR7fiQ/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/419/197/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/mYASswc_6Kfpx4qS5k9FYRBxYc0/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/838/394/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Sonja moest Splinter Chabot drie keer afbellen in coronatijd: ‘Nu komt hij eindelijk naar Schijndel’" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/gS4j6v-fGYFadE2L8mMfNcxuutI/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/460/526/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8" loading="lazy" height="526" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/gS4j6v-fGYFadE2L8mMfNcxuutI/diocontent/213718185/_focus/0.63/0.19/_fill/460/526/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8" width="460" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state"> <span class="plus-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title has-extra-long-title"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Sonja moest Splinter Chabot drie keer afbellen in coronatijd: ‘Nu komt hij eindelijk naar Schijndel’</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">SCHIJNDEL - Vier keer scheepsrecht. Dat geldt voor Splinter Chatbot, de schrijver die na drie afgelastingen eind deze maand eindelijk naar Schijndel komt voor zijn College Tour. Sonja van den Heuvel van Bibliotheken Meierijstad kijkt er naar uit. ,,Eindelijk kunnen we hem ontvangen in Schijndel.”</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">15 maart</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--2 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 7" href="https://www.bd.nl/gezin/het-favoriete-kind-74-procent-van-de-moeders-heeft-een-lievelingetje~af02ee2a/" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="cross_promotion" data-position="7" data-content_id="f02ee2a" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/szwUXV9h4W2i3UkWQNCq9zup-F0/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/scgHlSFZgFK4LZfJHHS2WwWcBfk/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/A5p_g4cOmgGDkyWFLF257-29BKU/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/lISmethuHxYAkH3q9bMvczMonY4/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/sXNrdLNaVUwmG6ySpH5QOAnlZWs/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/7au2OvdmEG0wRiLQGI2SGtKOWpw/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/jdO7TCZFveKolabKyNmbMx7IFFo/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/dbG5Zpri_na6Zo4yHrNuYQfqLao/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/fN8X12K9YjKw7EhtdRp4r_yufEs/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/3IBowpmcBN95Anqmt-bH0OO_Vzs/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Dapq5Kaj1B0s1ruPWIJCtcRJE_k/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/g1oEz95Lz4ENbYsNASJyy1UcWtI/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/KMPcXX_WYl2whwnFKJNr0Jj4pkw/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/gz9bCGhZ0QNohyybi9qoeQ6bv5A/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/VKF5JWcgxkqClnWysRoO7WqZObo/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/hCjOHQPBH_4ynWALgXqsO4py_8g/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/hF-q0YRqvLJ9JgI9bv0Hf_7oscU/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/AeEGLQgI5G3LQr_eQXtRXhcuZJA/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/4ONkrSCGiOQtkQjouIT3t0zCvM4/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/lXfL8k9b1oKhSbw9wbv9EianjYk/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Het favoriete kind: ‘74 procent van de moeders heeft een lievelingetje’" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Dapq5Kaj1B0s1ruPWIJCtcRJE_k/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="169" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Dapq5Kaj1B0s1ruPWIJCtcRJE_k/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="225" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state"> <span class="plus-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title "> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Het favoriete kind: ‘74 procent van de moeders heeft een lievelinge­tje’</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">,,Vanaf zijn geboorte was hij mama’s oogappel.” Kato groeide op in een warm gezin, maar merkte dat de band tussen haar moeder en haar kleine broer specialer was. ,,Het is eigen aan de mens om een lievelingskind te hebben”, zegt pedagoog Maud de Buck. Ze legt uit waarom, en welk effect een voorkeurskind heeft op de gezinsdynamiek. ,,Het favorietje zijn is absoluut geen cadeau.”</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">10:36</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--3 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 8" href="https://www.bd.nl/geld/energieleverancier-verhoogt-tussentijds-de-tarieven-hoe-werkt-dat-eigenlijk~a93fc1e1/" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="cross_promotion" data-position="8" data-content_id="93fc1e1" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/pYTazvbHe4_vrYrCV1_TTqbA7Uw/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/JQlO2JW3wXarDJjqy65zcpBzNAw/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/SzQzRU0k2AvzJU-nPguvaqh8F58/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/BiB98IdqiBJ4VG7ugzL0Wv1-CfI/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/xtAgQMOXjpPJGLPEFZ9zzDQse3Y/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/v6fBGChjaNCURIPbPzHfKvKuHsQ/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/9ncajNcx8rJ1yDEcHBgeZr5qvTY/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/w5BR2bA1SqbA2Byz-zD4hPDxI9A/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/UvGqS9ihwcCaVus5Hxi3sm4d7ac/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/L8FPEY5r5bokElVGMRv6z3yVP7E/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/uMYqY5pUb7Q3TI4FntfJIsjj_Vw/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/XkCbMbFrKFGcNMy3fmRBNp9k6wE/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/vmJ6irpdUF5QeCA1LLY7oUGYc5c/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Cimwxv-DKeHf_coIa-K9r-mQBdU/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Q4b2RNbMFhpIQWp39evFyOaLa5U/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/3hl-Jna0r8s7m214gj5BtvXmQqE/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ohq78e33rMj7Mn2V92GiFfRXbJg/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/5Zs_H-6kwMpkqCE-YKCQWuR-Vss/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ZKZgdLt0n9ANLVkvA-Rm-1w8ZQA/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/-1s0HT3MBVwHWAB8iUNMmM2uNAw/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Energieleverancier verhoogt tussentijds de tarieven: hoe werkt dat eigenlijk?" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/uMYqY5pUb7Q3TI4FntfJIsjj_Vw/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="169" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/uMYqY5pUb7Q3TI4FntfJIsjj_Vw/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="225" /> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title "> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Energiele­ve­ran­cier verhoogt tussen­tijds de tarieven: hoe werkt dat eigenlijk?</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">Energieleverancier Vattenfall verhoogde gisteren tussentijds de variabele tarieven. Hoe werkt dat en mag dat zomaar? En geldt deze verhoging voor álle klanten van de energieleverancier? Vijf vragen over tussentijdse tariefverhogingen.</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">15 maart</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> </ol> </div> <!-- / includes/sections/sixpack.html --> <!-- htmllint attr-quote-style="false" --> <!-- includes/sections/dossier-large.html --> <section class="sections-dossier video-dossier "> <div class="sections-dossier__primary"> <!-- includes/dossier/default.html --> <article class="ankeiler dossier-item-default"> <a href="https://www.bd.nl/video/een-dagje-uit-en-gelijk-stemmen-mooi-meegenomen~p290631" class="ankeiler__link" target="_self" data-gtm="BD_HOME-BD_SITE_NEWS_VIDEOS/item 1" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="bd_home-bd_site_news_videos" data-position="1" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Een dagje uit naar de Beekse Bergen en gelijk stemmen: 'Da's mooi meegenomen'" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/lfU-g0w7k1TRZxR9KlEibsitcJ4/diocontent/213916870/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/747/560/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8" loading="lazy" height="560" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/lfU-g0w7k1TRZxR9KlEibsitcJ4/diocontent/213916870/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/747/560/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8" width="747" /> <div class="play-video "> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 85 85" class="icons"> <title >Play</title> <path class="circle" fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M42.5 85C65.9721 85 85 65.9721 85 42.5C85 19.0279 65.9721 0 42.5 0C19.0279 0 0 19.0279 0 42.5C0 65.9721 19.0279 85 42.5 85Z" fill="D10A10"/> <path fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M68.9233 42.5017L27.2567 64.1767L27.2567 20.8267L68.9233 42.5017Z" fill="white"/> </svg> </div> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Een dagje uit naar de Beekse Bergen en gelijk stemmen: 'Da's mooi meegenomen'</h2> </header> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/dossier/default.html --> </div> <ol class="sections-dossier__list"> <li class="sections-dossier__list-item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="BD_HOME-BD_SITE_NEWS_VIDEOS/item 2" href="https://www.bd.nl/video/honderden-mensen-geven-eerbetoon-aan-anthony-elvis-en-levi-2~p290806" target="_self" title="Honderden belangstellenden brengen eerbetoon aan omgekomen Anthony, Elvis en Levi" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="bd_home-bd_site_news_videos" data-position="2" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Honderden belangstellenden brengen eerbetoon aan omgekomen Anthony, Elvis en Levi" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/zQ_cPTOXJ3yPpL7JjxdelsNqA9s/diocontent/213936377/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/161/121/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="121" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/zQ_cPTOXJ3yPpL7JjxdelsNqA9s/diocontent/213936377/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/161/121/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="161" /> <div class="play-video play-video--small"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 85 85" class="icons"> <title >Play</title> <path class="circle" fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M42.5 85C65.9721 85 85 65.9721 85 42.5C85 19.0279 65.9721 0 42.5 0C19.0279 0 0 19.0279 0 42.5C0 65.9721 19.0279 85 42.5 85Z" fill="D10A10"/> <path fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M68.9233 42.5017L27.2567 64.1767L27.2567 20.8267L68.9233 42.5017Z" fill="white"/> </svg> </div> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Honderden belangstellenden brengen eerbetoon aan omgekomen Anthony, Elvis en Levi</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="sections-dossier__list-item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="BD_HOME-BD_SITE_NEWS_VIDEOS/item 3" href="https://www.bd.nl/video/helmond-had-vier-jaar-geleden-de-laagste-opkomst-in-nl~p290680" target="_self" title="Helmond had vier jaar geleden de laagste stemopkomst: dit jaar doen ze het anders" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="bd_home-bd_site_news_videos" data-position="3" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Helmond had vier jaar geleden de laagste stemopkomst: dit jaar doen ze het anders" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/mla-fpyhG10sg67Y3_m_IVsN-IY/diocontent/213928340/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/161/121/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="121" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/mla-fpyhG10sg67Y3_m_IVsN-IY/diocontent/213928340/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/161/121/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="161" /> <div class="play-video play-video--small"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 85 85" class="icons"> <title >Play</title> <path class="circle" fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M42.5 85C65.9721 85 85 65.9721 85 42.5C85 19.0279 65.9721 0 42.5 0C19.0279 0 0 19.0279 0 42.5C0 65.9721 19.0279 85 42.5 85Z" fill="D10A10"/> <path fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M68.9233 42.5017L27.2567 64.1767L27.2567 20.8267L68.9233 42.5017Z" fill="white"/> </svg> </div> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Helmond had vier jaar geleden de laagste 