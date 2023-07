TransferTalk | Mauro Icardi definitief naar Galatasaray, Saint-Maximin vertrekt ook naar Saoedi-Arabië

Edinson Cavani to Boca Juniors, here we go! Verbal agreement completed on deal valid until December 2024 🟡🔵🏹



Cavani has accepted conditions of the agreement as he’s leaving Valencia on free transfer, as reported yesterday.



Contracts to be signed soon.

Cavani ✖️ la Bombonera. pic.twitter.com/gUQ5j126V4