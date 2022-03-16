</iframe</noscript> <!-- includes/article/social-content-placeholder.html --> <div class="no-consent-placeholder fjs-no-consent-placeholder" style="display:none"> <div class="no-consent-placeholder__content"> <header class="no-consent-placeholder__header">Onze excuses</header> <div class="no-consent-placeholder__text">Helaas kunnen wij deze social post, liveblog of anders niet tonen omdat het één of meerdere social media-elementen bevat. data-remaining-content-url="/article/remaining-content/~ae18d138"> <!-- includes/advertising/fixed-slot.html --> <div> <!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--top is--s fjs-dfp-space fjs-dfp-space--top" data-nosnippet="true"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="top--1--s" data-id="top--1"> <script> (function() { function load() { var min = '', max = 'xlarge', breakpoints = window.App.config.breakpoints; if ((!min || window.innerWidth >= breakpoints[min]) && (!max || window.innerWidth < breakpoints[max])) { window.loadAdvertSlot('top--1', 'top--1--s'); } } load(); window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { window.addEventListener('resize', debounce(load, 100)); }); }()); </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/fixed-slot.html --> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph fjs-last-free-component component--gradient"><p class="article__paragraph">HOI Werkt scoort goed bij de bureaus in de kern Hilvarenbeek. Dat is altijd zo geweest. In de kleinere kernen krijgen VVD en CDA verhoudingsgewijs meer stemmen. In Haghorst werd de VVD bijvoorbeeld de grootste. Het CDA deed het in Biest-Houtakker beter dan de liberalen. De stemmen van Diessen zijn nog niet bekend. Daar is VVD vaak ook de grootste. </p> </div> <div class="article-login-gate fjs-article-login-gate"> <p class="article-login-gate__title fjs-article-login-gate__title"> Gratis onbeperkt toegang tot Showbytes? 