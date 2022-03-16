</iframe</noscript> <!-- includes/article/social-content-placeholder.html --> <div class="no-consent-placeholder fjs-no-consent-placeholder" style="display:none"> <div class="no-consent-placeholder__content"> <header class="no-consent-placeholder__header">Onze excuses</header> <div class="no-consent-placeholder__text">Helaas kunnen wij deze social post, liveblog of anders niet tonen omdat het één of meerdere social media-elementen bevat. Aanvaard de social media-cookies om deze inhoud alsnog te tonen.</div> </div> <footer class="no-consent-placeholder__footer"> <a class="no-consent-placeholder__footer--link button--list-block" href="#" onclick="if(_privacy && _privacy.openModal) { _privacy.openModal() } ;return false;">Cookie-instellingen wijzigen</a> </footer> </div> <!-- / includes/article/social-content-placeholder.html --> </div> <!-- / article/components/snippet.html --> <div class="article__wrapper"> <!-- Articles default Live football blog header --> <header class="article__header"> <h1 class="article__title">Meerderheid voor HOI Werkt in Beekse Raad: ‘overweldigend’</h1> <p class="article__intro" > HILVARENBEEK - HOI Werkt heeft met negen van de zeventien zetels een meerderheid in de gemeenteraad van Hilvarenbeek. ,,Overweldigend", noemt lijsttrekker Ko Hamelink dit resultaat. ,,Verdrietig", noemt Ronald Blok van de VVD deze uitslag hoewel hij wel blij is met de winst van 2 zetels naar 5. </p> </header> <div class="article__meta"> <span class="article__source"> <span itemprop="name">Kim Spanjers</span> </span> <time class="article__time" datetime="16-03-22, 20:45">16-03-22, 20:45</time> <span class="article__update"> <span class="article__update-text">Laatste update:</span> <span class="article__update-date">16-03-22, 23:53</span> </span> <span class="article__credit"> <span class="article__credit-text">Bron:</span> <span class="article__credit-source">BD</span> </span> </div> <meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2022-03-16T20:45:23.984+01:00"/> <span> <span> <meta content="https://statics.bd.nl/img/brand-logo-be7bc96701.png"/> <meta content="90"/> <meta content="90"/> </span> <meta content="Brabants Dagblad"/> </span> <!-- includes/general/sharing.html --> <div class="sharing article__component"> <ul class="sharing__list"> <li class="sharing__list-item sharing__list-item--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bd.nl%2Ftilburg-e-o%2Fmeerderheid-voor-hoi-werkt-in-beekse-raad-overweldigend%7Eae18d138%2F%3Futm_source%3Dfacebook%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dsocialsharing_web" class="sharing__button fjs-share-popup sharing__button--facebook fjs-share-facebook" title="Deel dit artikel op Facebook"> <span class="sharing__icon"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="22" viewBox="0 0 16 30" class="icons"><title >Facebook</title><path d="M13.445 5.123H16V0h-5.54C7.097 0 4.37 2.702 4.37 6.036V9.1H0v5.124h4.37V30h6.795V14.224H16V9.1h-4.835V7.383c0-1.248 1.02-2.26 2.28-2.26"/></svg> </span> </a> </li> <li class="sharing__list-item sharing__list-item--twitter"> <a href="http://twitter.com/share?text=Meerderheid+voor+HOI+Werkt+in+Beekse+Raad%3A+%E2%80%98overweldigend%E2%80%99&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bd.nl%2Ftilburg-e-o%2Fmeerderheid-voor-hoi-werkt-in-beekse-raad-overweldigend%7Eae18d138%2F%3Futm_source%3Dtwitter%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dsocialsharing_web" class="sharing__button fjs-share-popup sharing__button--twitter fjs-share-twitter" title="Deel dit artikel op Twitter"> <span class="sharing__icon"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="22" viewBox="0 0 32 26" class="icons"><path d="M32 3.078c-1.178.523-2.442.874-3.772 1.034 1.357-.813 2.398-2.1 2.888-3.63-1.27.75-2.675 1.297-4.17 1.59C25.752.798 24.047 0 22.16 0c-3.625 0-6.564 2.94-6.564 6.564 0 .514.058 1.015.17 1.495-5.453-.276-10.29-2.89-13.528-6.86-.565.97-.887 2.1-.887 3.302 0 2.277.88 4.286 2.644 5.463-1.076-.033-1.997-.33-3.246-.82v.082c0 3.182 2.536 5.83 5.536 6.436-.548.15-.992.23-1.59.23-.424 0-.767-.04-1.168-.118.837 2.606 3.294 4.507 6.166 4.56-2.245 1.76-5.06 2.807-8.135 2.807-.532 0-1.044-.03-1.557-.092C2.903 24.913 6.36 26 10.065 26c12.073 0 18.678-10.003 18.678-18.675 0-.287-.007-.57-.02-.85 1.286-.923 2.398-2.08 3.277-3.397"/></svg> </span> </a> </li> <li class="sharing__list-item sharing__list-item--whats-app"> <a href="whatsapp://send?text=Meerderheid+voor+HOI+Werkt+in+Beekse+Raad%3A+%E2%80%98overweldigend%E2%80%99+https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bd.nl%2Ftilburg-e-o%2Fmeerderheid-voor-hoi-werkt-in-beekse-raad-overweldigend%7Eae18d138%2F%3Futm_source%3Dwhatsapp%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dsocialsharing_web" class="sharing__button fjs-share-popup sharing__button--whats-app fjs-share-whats-app" title="Deel dit artikel op Whatsapp"> <span class="sharing__icon"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="22" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title >Whats App</title><path fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M32.5 6C18.4 6 6.9 17.3 6.9 31.3c0 4.8 1.3 9.3 3.7 13.1L6 58l14.1-4.5c3.7 2 7.9 3.2 12.3 3.2C46.6 56.7 58 45.3 58 31.3 58 17.3 46.6 6 32.5 6zm0 45.6c-4.2 0-8-1.2-11.3-3.4l-7.9 2.5 2.6-7.5c-2.5-3.3-3.9-7.5-3.9-11.9C12 20.1 21.2 11 32.5 11S53.1 20.1 53 31.3c-.1 11.3-9.4 20.4-20.5 20.3z"/><path fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M26.5 20.9c-.5-1.2-1-1-1.4-1-.4 0-.8-.1-1.2-.1-.4 0-1.1.2-1.7.8-.6.6-2.2 2.1-2.2 5.2s2.2 6 2.6 6.4c.3.4 4.3 6.9 10.7 9.4 6.4 2.5 6.4 1.7 7.5 1.6 1.1-.1 3.7-1.5 4.2-3 .5-1.4.5-2.7.4-3-.2-.3-.6-.4-1.2-.7-.6-.3-3.7-1.8-4.3-2-.6-.2-1-.3-1.4.3-.4.6-1.6 2-2 2.4-.4.4-.7.5-1.4.2-.6-.3-2.6-1-5-3.1-1.9-1.6-3.1-3.7-3.5-4.3-.4-.6 0-1 .3-1.3.3-.3.6-.7.9-1.1.3-.4.4-.6.6-1 .2-.4.1-.8-.1-1.1 0-.3-1.3-3.4-1.8-4.6z"/></svg> </span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <!-- / includes/general/sharing.html --> <div id="fjs-paywall-intro" class="article__component"></div> <div class="article__body fjs-login-gate fjs-load-remaining-content" data-remaining-content-url="/article/remaining-content/~ae18d138"> <!-- includes/advertising/fixed-slot.html --> <div> <!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--top is--s fjs-dfp-space fjs-dfp-space--top" data-nosnippet="true"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="top--1--s" data-id="top--1"> <script> (function() { function load() { var min = '', max = 'xlarge', breakpoints = window.App.config.breakpoints; if ((!min || window.innerWidth >= breakpoints[min]) && (!max || window.innerWidth < breakpoints[max])) { window.loadAdvertSlot('top--1', 'top--1--s'); } } load(); window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { window.addEventListener('resize', debounce(load, 100)); }); }()); </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/fixed-slot.html --> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph fjs-last-free-component component--gradient"><p class="article__paragraph">Met drie partijen die meededen tijdens deze gemeenteraadsverkiezingen werd er al volop gespeculeerd over een meerderheid voor HOI Werkt. Toch bleven het CDA en de VVD hoop houden woensdagavond tijdens het bekendmaken van de uitslagen in het Elckerlyc in Hilvarenbeek. </p> </div> <div class="article-login-gate fjs-article-login-gate"> <p class="article-login-gate__title fjs-article-login-gate__title"> Gratis onbeperkt toegang tot Showbytes? Dat kan! </p> <span class="article-login-gate__info fjs-article-login-gate__info"> Log in of maak een account aan en mis niks meer van de sterren. </span> <p class="article-login-gate__buttonholder"> <a href="https://www.bd.nl/inloggen?redirect_url=https://www.bd.nl/tilburg-e-o/meerderheid-voor-hoi-werkt-in-beekse-raad-overweldigend~ae18d138/" class="button button--secondary"> <span class="button__text fjs-article-login-gate__button">Ja, ik wil gratis onbeperkt toegang</span> </a> </p> </div> <div data-temptation-position="ARTICLE_BOTTOM" class="article__component article__component--temptation"></div> </div> <footer class="article__footer"> </footer> </div> </article> <!-- includes/advertising/fixed-slot.html --> <div> <!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--article_lmid is fjs-dfp-space fjs-dfp-space--article_lmid" data-nosnippet="true"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="article_lmid--1" data-id="article_lmid--1"> <script> window.loadAdvertSlot('article_lmid--1', 'article_lmid--1'); </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/fixed-slot.html --> <!-- related sections and advertising --> <div data-nosnippet="true"> <!-- htmllint attr-quote-style="false" --> <!-- includes/sections/sixpack.html --> <!-- includes/general/header.html --> <header class="header header--section-teaser"> <h2 class="header__title has-theme-background"> <span class="header__title-text">Lees Meer</span> </h2> </header> <!-- / includes/general/header.html --> <div class="sixpack sixpack--4"> <ol class="tile-grid"> <li class="tile tile--1 tile-small-1x2 tile-medium-2x1 tile-large-2x1 tile-xlarge-2x1 tile-xxlarge-2x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 1" href="https://www.bd.nl/tilburg-e-o/na-52-jaar-twijfel-krijgt-linda-het-antwoord-haar-vader-heet-george-en-is-een-brit~ab26ed54/" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="cross_promotion" data-position="1" data-content_id="b26ed54" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/owrjSwvGctP98i6v-6k_QE26-ss/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/666/375/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/1v0-ZWSCWhDsRc3aMvJgz1s4Q3E/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1332/750/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/u2XAGwRbUN3FreneeLFJcj_7pS4/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/858/483/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/SUw8dD4vqV_qnY2MACQaarMn7Lg/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1716/966/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/dEqFMDNfY2euSMvPA_nQFL6-bNU/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/495/278/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/9Vsd28let35-9eLmyeUhKkKY0Fg/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/990/556/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/B2rBSYJJHa5aeJQdzBubnqErIMc/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/579/326/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/JcOCFv0LYQuR9LLfUH8-WOTfMMc/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1158/652/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/H0fnWU-vaDfKUNA9_Wjr-ByEAu8/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/419/236/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/LJDsTkYYxnpYKA3EUyRSJsfYfB4/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/838/472/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/rzwCFJxF4ta879G4f2cv5N-MKq8/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/666/375/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Y_UU0TWKH-HLCfAEvuz8AnW5nQE/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1332/750/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/J0qIF_jIaEuGWW8JWyPAC4FRuKQ/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/858/483/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/yfH-ehe916szVpgj3qgY3YHytSw/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1716/966/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/vDGlhskX-Cn3hCL28ahCfJyY9vM/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/495/278/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/lkZZszxt81xmG-i1fnLbnzroTCQ/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/990/556/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Fypic2yIz9P3m_lXLtgt0ihTObI/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/579/326/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/rem-apnsPCFn7qI8pM_-jwiDG0w/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1158/652/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/nKiq9uy45oPHqnEQ_LlZnL9FPhs/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/419/236/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/AotUj4obmKgAGSxy3ETFUD-bx_c/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/838/472/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Na 52 jaar twijfel krijgt Linda het antwoord. Haar vader heet George en is een Brit" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/rzwCFJxF4ta879G4f2cv5N-MKq8/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/666/375/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="375" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/rzwCFJxF4ta879G4f2cv5N-MKq8/diocontent/213609925/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/666/375/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="666" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state"> <span class="plus-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title "> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Na 52 jaar twijfel krijgt Linda het antwoord. Haar vader heet George en is een Brit</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">TILBURG - Ze had het opgegeven. Wie haar vader was? Ze zou het nooit weten. Haar moeder weigerde het haar te vertellen en de redactie van tv-programma Spoorloos tastte in het duister. En nu, bij toeval, weet Linda Steijlen dat haar vader George Hall heet. Ze krijgt er een oom en twee halfzussen bij.</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">16 maart</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--2 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 2" href="https://www.bd.nl/tilburg-e-o/nieuwkomer-groen-gilze-en-rijen-verrassing-na-uitslagen-twee-derde-stembureaus~ac062f13/" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="cross_promotion" data-position="2" data-content_id="c062f13" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/M6Tnj3YcMa62CLggfFDI24gLeK4/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/IjDxWJNXLgAlACHLyQNsjNA-8Pg/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/LNV7dCy2Wjef4uOkUT_NdVH9FeA/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/TSLLXpBJWgigOXeNNiUOZtVE2W0/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/r_T3KjCnZpaEgFUTAaeWoF7nF-Q/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/VRtu_unxGkhf1Ms-HqfPdkgYDWw/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/MUba1-1CAcPpewvLLyWtOFIddPQ/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/XpUJ62bXo6gUXALT5DcZC18WIZY/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/LjTYvVtbgjF8EXUpR28U0P79fCI/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Bc-4zpOJXzMeJcRG7aehYes95Ao/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Vrt9QtzCv-BNQigLAFxQrw6a1Bk/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ycINP62VSMSwEMdCMgn9DXrw1Yk/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/GwXoKisTq8nSGFS94YObw7ImgXk/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/BljKkz-KkqZ0LCCUfvp5w34AjtM/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/naSn1HwEEj1Ug7hibvNQgZpE_-8/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/uCkAvhuAHepC98ndCic1sLr3z9o/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/iM9VJ7bisBAHV2p2O1j_-HFkVhg/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/GgGGJcoj9spGlwSm04MUIrzDS7k/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ucMZ3z8oHbv0BF29th43BJU9944/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/BKf4DVQpQe6SXRHVU5amfCB6XyU/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Nieuwkomer Groen Gilze en Rijen verrassing na uitslagen twee derde stembureaus " class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Vrt9QtzCv-BNQigLAFxQrw6a1Bk/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="169" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Vrt9QtzCv-BNQigLAFxQrw6a1Bk/diocontent/213942771/_focus/0.73/0.3/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="225" /> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title "> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Nieuwkomer Groen Gilze en Rijen verrassing na uitslagen twee derde stembu­reaus</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">RIJEN - De verrassing in Gilze en Rijen na de uitslag van alle twaalf stembureaus is Groen Gilze en Rijen (GGR) dat van 2 naar 5 zetels gaat. Kern'75 groeit van 5 naar 6. De grote verliezer is het CDA dat van 4 naar 1 zetel zou gaan. VVD verliest 1 zetel en gaat naar 2. GB (3) PvdA (2) en D66 (2) blijven gelijk.</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">16 maart</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--3 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 3" href="https://www.bd.nl/brabant/warmtepomp-bijna-niet-meer-te-krijgen-in-brabant-het-is-hier-een-gekkenhuis-door-geexplodeerde-vraag~ae3ccb57/" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="cross_promotion" data-position="3" data-content_id="e3ccb57" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/qztrMmF7Wm4PmDPOO7h7ME21Nb0/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/bAmOydc-6ETbRZacJH4iMqeg24U/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/L2Ww91EXMUc0kVYcr9oKQCaUHko/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/0KR9M_aA5mZaPe00Y__I2Fi8qXY/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/GpvidTwJOG3c3PAWdv8dc_8ERxo/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Q_LEfdjCxbivA60tclN2J70u3lw/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ndb_qOzNM4qc1pHJ3kVfkxBFYy8/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/pW9U3sTqMQouRcVfv6d-T6PcF2E/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/NjMh9NGQwll7S9htXNau9Y-IkwU/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/LVUYgUQMI88TAEeBrRiAHjT5dzs/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/2XXK8Sd4OBxHhHoLXupq4umR1cU/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/qvSIecQBjSsVRIcPnArDhXhBjG8/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/mZ1TE5tETlM2hwBzqSxHyDNzZDM/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ZO7vN2H3ZTWJFLAtHllyl7jSafs/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/2AQGH42Fg4wZBKADd8w5H1LWh_Y/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/dSHJTpO3zsZa4_epwIZ8cTihsc4/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/O8nVmqkWth9vpohaQOQhER0n_2c/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/JV61n4nfeKtcbV9G_6JhhgkLaZU/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/l_0EKQPEQJPg3nV-BIrUc_Q2JFk/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/rmtdo7IRpKsvwb6nU9x_6wWv1vw/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Warmtepomp bijna niet meer te krijgen in Brabant: ‘Het is hier een gekkenhuis door geëxplodeerde vraag’" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/2XXK8Sd4OBxHhHoLXupq4umR1cU/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="169" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/2XXK8Sd4OBxHhHoLXupq4umR1cU/diocontent/213382866/_focus/0.48/0.53/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="225" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state"> <span class="plus-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title has-extra-long-title"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Warmtepomp bijna niet meer te krijgen in Brabant: ‘Het is hier een gekkenhuis door geëxplo­deer­de vraag’</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">Wie zijn energierekening omlaag wil brengen door een warmtepomp aan te schaffen, moet dat idee voorlopig in de ijskast zetten. De vraag naar hybride warmtepompen is geëxplodeerd sinds de oorlog in Oekraïne, fabrikanten in Brabant kunnen het nog maar moeilijk aan. ,,Ik vertel klanten dat ze het na de zomer nog eens kunnen proberen.”</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">15 maart</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--4 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 4" href="https://www.bd.nl/wonen/wie-krijgt-voorrang-op-een-woning-ook-dat-bepaalt-jouw-gemeenteraad~ac15f1f6/" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="cross_promotion" data-position="4" data-content_id="c15f1f6" data-element="text, image, label"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/tqNzyaKK5nTcgCqIp4ULHRvCFc4/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/bstqX-l8N343TXMufXd8j2Oa3Ac/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/nqYSkjkJul2clVYy28sf2-82qmc/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/cPQmsivDc-kEf1_kf9bXX1gd9o4/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/cgbMPnt87uNysBJb5co6eAE53WE/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/n7LDLJLmx_oHuGjNOzvJc9w1zDY/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/4ytiMZPo5IHtxxb-hbm1CKfhtk4/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/uSHEDvfLjbAV7YEGzeC1U7GxEjg/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/JjwieaAm6tL5MxR26-0l_iWFofM/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Dny3yfGigp4IJx2NyORYjGpNLSg/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/38UTTdk3WZnMSS-qiQFHMsajKr8/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/1u-jcq0icOW0Le4IhDMXMIfMh2A/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/2reOO2rFtScm8Vmry6maFMA0t7k/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/qRHTOTuWuVDTsPWJpyb58XS5EHM/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/aLqa0uDO2ovrTnFGXK7B1gw7Bo8/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/oSEVuFIJVj4Bzzb-7R71ReAodSE/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/oqYkZGbiZyjxlwODDBDockxhw5s/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/7easnVNOxjKjOR9RPKlvb1qRyDI/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/M4Z4gzy4PS7UgVK-88vdnf9MXCs/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/gV7virNQK6GYDDrUfNdeZAvq3-g/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Wie krijgt voorrang op een woning? Ook dat bepaalt jouw gemeenteraad" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/38UTTdk3WZnMSS-qiQFHMsajKr8/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="169" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/38UTTdk3WZnMSS-qiQFHMsajKr8/diocontent/213557333/_focus/0.58/0.42/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="225" /> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title "> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <div class="label label--full"> <span class="label__text">Verkiezingen</span> </div> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Wie krijgt voorrang op een woning? Ook dat bepaalt jouw gemeente­raad</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">Wonen is een van de belangrijkste thema's van de gemeenteraadsverkiezingen die tot en met woensdag plaatsvinden. Dat blijkt uit onderzoek van Kieskompas en is goed terug te zien in uitlatingen van politici in stemwijzers en lokale debatten. Welke politieke keuzes kan de gemeenteraad over wonen maken? Vijf vragen en antwoorden.</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">15 maart</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--5 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 5" href="https://www.bd.nl/geld/energieleverancier-verhoogt-tussentijds-de-tarieven-hoe-werkt-dat-eigenlijk~a93fc1e1/" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="cross_promotion" data-position="5" data-content_id="93fc1e1" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/pYTazvbHe4_vrYrCV1_TTqbA7Uw/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/JQlO2JW3wXarDJjqy65zcpBzNAw/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/SzQzRU0k2AvzJU-nPguvaqh8F58/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/BiB98IdqiBJ4VG7ugzL0Wv1-CfI/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/xtAgQMOXjpPJGLPEFZ9zzDQse3Y/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/v6fBGChjaNCURIPbPzHfKvKuHsQ/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/9ncajNcx8rJ1yDEcHBgeZr5qvTY/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/w5BR2bA1SqbA2Byz-zD4hPDxI9A/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/UvGqS9ihwcCaVus5Hxi3sm4d7ac/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/L8FPEY5r5bokElVGMRv6z3yVP7E/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/uMYqY5pUb7Q3TI4FntfJIsjj_Vw/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/XkCbMbFrKFGcNMy3fmRBNp9k6wE/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/vmJ6irpdUF5QeCA1LLY7oUGYc5c/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Cimwxv-DKeHf_coIa-K9r-mQBdU/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Q4b2RNbMFhpIQWp39evFyOaLa5U/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/3hl-Jna0r8s7m214gj5BtvXmQqE/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ohq78e33rMj7Mn2V92GiFfRXbJg/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/5Zs_H-6kwMpkqCE-YKCQWuR-Vss/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ZKZgdLt0n9ANLVkvA-Rm-1w8ZQA/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/-1s0HT3MBVwHWAB8iUNMmM2uNAw/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Energieleverancier verhoogt tussentijds de tarieven: hoe werkt dat eigenlijk?" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/uMYqY5pUb7Q3TI4FntfJIsjj_Vw/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="169" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/uMYqY5pUb7Q3TI4FntfJIsjj_Vw/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="225" /> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title "> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Energiele­ve­ran­cier verhoogt tussen­tijds de tarieven: hoe werkt dat eigenlijk?</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">Energieleverancier Vattenfall verhoogde gisteren tussentijds de variabele tarieven. Hoe werkt dat en mag dat zomaar? En geldt deze verhoging voor álle klanten van de energieleverancier? Vijf vragen over tussentijdse tariefverhogingen.</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">15 maart</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> </ol> </div> <!-- / includes/sections/sixpack.html --> <!-- htmllint attr-quote-style="false" --> <!-- includes/sections/advertisement.html --> <!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--article_lmid is fjs-dfp-space fjs-dfp-space--article_lmid" data-nosnippet="true"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="article_lmid--2" data-id="article_lmid--2"> <script> window.loadAdvertSlot('article_lmid--2', 'article_lmid--2'); </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <!-- includes/sections/advertisement.html --> <!-- htmllint attr-quote-style="false" --> <!-- includes/sections/sixpack.html --> <div class="sixpack sixpack--1"> <ol class="tile-grid"> <li class="tile tile--1 tile-small-1x2 tile-medium-2x1 tile-large-2x2 tile-xlarge-2x1 tile-xxlarge-2x2"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 6" href="https://www.bd.nl/werk/duizenden-vacatures-voor-festivals-deze-zomer-voor-corona-hadden-we-nog-een-wachtlijst~ae62bdf9/" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="cross_promotion" data-position="6" data-content_id="e62bdf9" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/YCwG-FKrudAjkrT5LVVoYn96qo4/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/460/526/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/HrMZ3rIGTYi_pUTyXBaYq6SCYj4/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/920/1052/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/-tear1lCxN5A_kwWdABcLw8N-WM/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/575/271/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ZOgyE03YnkooGZvQHyx-0qKlPKI/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/1150/542/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ZcKXJphPG13OOR_5NjHns6bNpl8/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/495/566/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/BcrYvZufpN9pQu1uccRpE1fNxt4/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/990/1132/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/VIN7VpiVUaWX9xnCQ09fjA-Fyj8/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/579/272/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/jPmyYofhy7T2aNta-u_pJgDN4C4/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/1158/544/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/9im4xREl5sL9gVHNxdUiVoN-GzY/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/419/197/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/dUeSwFwfVoZMYnTdbZHUiRmLYUc/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/838/394/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/f9jShUSukX1Xud9jV4zqVJ_1UOk/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/460/526/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Kh6u0jeZmoZR7IZnYe_VkAibteE/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/920/1052/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/O067leFdV1pIw15socaCkxbbs0w/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/575/271/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/n1IcZl3NzQ5tZdXWTcJIPqrpI00/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/1150/542/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Bi48_kf1Dty7B0kIbmCV4_DUVuc/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/495/566/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/F-d1oCoE1ToOo_WAlncwRbKwC-A/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/990/1132/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/cGBNGd_8zLlW7Um6Cv9ERaP8z3k/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/579/272/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/a2sYMQHtFh-5RP57aB_psn36Pzw/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/1158/544/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/uok7_f6Eb6Vf6g1Qtk2o3K1qo9I/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/419/197/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/PvzlJkGidj6W0-JCfp0SausktkE/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/838/394/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Duizenden vacatures voor festivals deze zomer: ‘Voor corona hadden we nog een wachtlijst’" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/f9jShUSukX1Xud9jV4zqVJ_1UOk/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/460/526/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8" loading="lazy" height="526" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/f9jShUSukX1Xud9jV4zqVJ_1UOk/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/460/526/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8" width="460" /> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title has-extra-long-title"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Duizenden vacatures voor festivals deze zomer: ‘Voor corona hadden we nog een wachtlijst’</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">De festivaltickets branden bij sommigen al twee jaar in hun broekzak. Nog even geduld, want deze zomer kan het weer. Maar hoe zit het achter de schermen? Bij evenementenorganisator ID&T Groep staan duizenden vacatures open. En niet alleen voor seizoenswerk, want er worden ook veel vaste medewerkers gezocht, meldt branchevereniging VNPF.</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">16 maart</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--2 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 7" href="https://www.bd.nl/tilburg-e-o/roel-blesgraaf-uit-oisterwijk-helpt-ethiopiers-water-aan-te-boren~a03653b6/" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="cross_promotion" data-position="7" data-content_id="03653b6" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/cV_cg0gLD4iPX3PhCzfn932PpOs/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/PelE1p38F0JUgnKH_NEkmL7WOFU/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/q5TvqicHZEZ4R63qSBh4IB-LPCg/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/emJjPyj0_-RBbowFQ9rE3l-1TVk/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/GPCPvAkj7TRsv_bEphmK4YdsVCc/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/l6prPhTHc85jUZpDrToWmG59oV0/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/IpFhp9_RyT9zvZ-qj_dhIt2Uj3k/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/eMUaQJaxNCgztMKrUDROCceI738/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/TGhVtQFv7IVvT2HMg5T1UVXNr-c/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/GB1uUfx99SlOQODMAeQKL-G9wBk/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/kzbyc7vyUdKnuw276ER3SRFm2X0/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/os6helEulZczcb19KTtr4rQ7Cz8/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/KTHPAPVEoTrAH_XVo3Rxu8DgG0Y/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/PoXClPZ_Qu3iS14p1Fuf7bzhXrA/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/aeluve9slZlyO4fCm0TMqQx5Ilk/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/2D3QkTNQGWWE28jEqx-Jm85IGTA/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/sp9rSXAkwvBZFY8IPQaYTem8elc/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/9Gp-Oo7CAt0_AYd-8oFwJxT6mSo/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/DlY1rl3LrEXTQlZvhF2OZaNMM7k/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/LXdmnLIVPlryyPoyoglYye654Go/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Roel Blesgraaf uit Oisterwijk helpt Ethiopiërs water aan te boren" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/kzbyc7vyUdKnuw276ER3SRFm2X0/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="169" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/kzbyc7vyUdKnuw276ER3SRFm2X0/diocontent/213883386/_focus/0.65/0.3/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="225" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state"> <span class="plus-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title "> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Roel Blesgraaf uit Oisterwijk helpt Ethiopiërs water aan te boren</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">OISTERWIJK - Het is een oude wetmatigheid: water trekt mensen aan. Roel Blesgraaf, geboren en getogen in Oisterwijk, is er op dramatische wijze in Ethiopië getuige van: ,,Sommige dorpen zijn ineens drie keer zo groot geworden.”</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">16 maart</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--3 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 8" href="https://www.bd.nl/tilburg-e-o/tilburg-vangt-oekrainers-op-in-voormalig-ggd-gebouw-ringbaan-west~a2652878/" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="cross_promotion" data-position="8" data-content_id="2652878" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/iysm915naRrX1Lg1_3FD721qDds/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/JOQc7-Lmx_LWECB5l-f3tQtYRJg/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/bE53897-sDu6ngS7ztwMaiqjCyQ/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/1Hyk1fs7HvoX9f0oQAevb-HJ0AI/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/fcA0YoV0fzl8RaFlwV4LaVMFyEQ/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/9uokz6rIDR0n6UxqECBgYJL8T78/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/3oF_FXxiia0BoTYh0AHSbZg8yTE/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/oISiX1qY3N1-OQFjt3xzL413CUU/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/9eMljdGu-xbGHZ9ETYiWW9EnHbo/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/tH_Q_uK9Qt0cS-E4Klm3W9OEbhE/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/4G75NQyGDVXb2NG0YT23P_q35fs/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/awFvzW70y24zR87B_GicPIdkiIE/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/oRS1ctb8Z4xJNvOWQEVF3mLU1tE/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/xgNxPWHam9bRXU4aMpLLlF0S5Qc/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/nA9l_yO3OhWK_orUi81tWxRmzzk/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/KoRFU_4NwgTxJj1qm7bLOthJUbE/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/U0PcJXz5wPdIwT_isFjV2SHc6GA/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/cwaHC4OkT7reFQY5KgG07lRoJg0/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/2J9ia7-N5Cksc6Yo5M27cdCpMiY/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/2lZHmmUB3UPoLjBsYtkk6Iefayw/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Tilburg vangt Oekraïners op in voormalig GGD-gebouw Ringbaan-West" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/4G75NQyGDVXb2NG0YT23P_q35fs/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="169" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/4G75NQyGDVXb2NG0YT23P_q35fs/diocontent/143234631/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="225" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state"> <span class="plus-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title "> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Tilburg vangt Oekraïners op in voormalig GGD-ge­bouw Ring­baan-West</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">TILBURG - In het voormalige GGD-gebouw aan de Ringbaan-West worden vanaf eind deze maand 150 Oekraïense vluchtelingen opgevangen. Ondertussen zoekt de gemeente Tilburg samen met de woningcorporaties verder naar opvanglocaties voor nog eens enkele honderden Oekraïners.</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">16 maart</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> </ol> </div> <!-- / includes/sections/sixpack.html --> <!-- htmllint attr-quote-style="false" --> <!-- includes/sections/snippet.html --> <div class="snippet--section snippet"> <!-- includes/general/header-list.html --> <!-- / includes/general/header-list.html --> <div class="fjs-snippet"><script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/iframe-resizer/3.5.3/iframeResizer.min.js"></script> <iframe src="https://indebuurt.nl/tilburg/widgets/new_ad_template?src=BD" loading="lazy" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" width="100%"> In samenwerking met indebuurt Tilburg